Ticketmaster announced a partnership with London’s Hackney Church as part of its Ticketmaster Local platform that was launched in October 2023. While the project is carried out to support local talents and venues by inspiring people to discover nearby live events in London, this new collaboration aims to boost marketing and expand the reach of the venue’s events to a wider audience, according to the statements of both parties.

After launching the first steps of a restoration project in 2018, Hackney Church reopened in 2021 with a capacity of 1,800. In addition to serving as a parish church, the venue has hosted performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Interpol, Biffy Clyro, Lianne La Havas, and more, as well as arts events.

“Hackney Church is an iconic venue, a cornerstone of East London’s culture and community,” Tim Goom, Client Development Director, Music at Ticketmaster, said regarding the partnership. “We look forward to bringing our ticketing expertise to elevate the fan experience and keep pushing the venue’s mission of creativity and connection.”

The Ticketmaster Local platform offers an interactive location-based map, a newsletter, and a social media channel, aiming to streamline local event discovery to help customers easily locate local events.

“We are proud to partner with Ticketmaster and their mission to support local venues. It is an exciting step on our continued journey of being a ‘Cathedral of Creativity,’” Thando Zulu, Hackney Church’s Experiences Director, said in a statement.

“Despite the ongoing economic challenges of running a venue of our size,” Zulu continued, “we are looking ahead with confidence that we will be able continue to deliver high quality events and positively impact the local community in Hackney.”

Hackney Church’s upcoming events include gigs by John Grant, Mono, Real Estate, 50th Anniversary of ‘Radio City’ by Big Star, Blue Lab Beats, and Maro.

Both Ticketmaster and Hackney Church work with the Music Venue Trust to support local talent.