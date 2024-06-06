Olivier Award-winning, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated Tim Minchin set to make his return to North America this summer. Minchin is slated to make stops in 13 cities with his new show, “An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and His Piano.”

The tour is set to begin on August 3 in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. From there, Minchin is scheduled to perform in cities such as Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Boston, and Washington, D.C., before his final show on August 25 in New York at Town Hall.

“An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and His Piano” comes with a disclaimer that it is “not a comedy gig,” though the potential for amusement remains high. The show will feature songs from Minchin’s 2020 studio album Apart Together, as well as pieces from his musicals Matilda and Groundhog Day, his television and film projects, and his early songwriting days.

“It has been over a decade since I played solo in the States, and I’m SO fkn excited to be back,” Minchin said, reflecting on his return. “Nothing compares to US audiences.”

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be held throughout the week, before the general onsale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets through TimMinchin.com.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and His Piano Tour Dates

Vancouver BC – Sat Aug 3 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Portland OR – Tue Aug 6 – Newmark Theatre

Seattle WA – Wed Aug 7 – Moore Theatre

San Francisco CA – Fri Aug 9 – Masonic Auditorium

Los Angeles CA – Sat Aug 10 – Orpheum Theatre

Denver CO – Tue Aug 13 – Paramount Theatre

Austin TX – Thu Aug 15 – ACL Live – Moody Theatre

Dallas TX – Fri Aug 16 – Majestic Theatre

Toronto ON – Tue Aug 20 – Massey Hall

Minneapolis MN – Wed Aug 21 – State Theatre

Boston MA – Fri Aug 23 – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Washington DC – Sat Aug 24 – Warner Theatre

New York NY – Sun Aug 25 – Town Hall