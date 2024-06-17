Canadian-born WWE superstar Sami Zayn is debuting his comedy show this July as a part of the Money In The Bank weekend.

The show, dubbed “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto,” will take over The Danforth Music Hall on Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. Fans can expect the comedy and variety show to feature guests from the worlds of comedy, television, and WWE.

Can’t wait to do this again.

Toronto, July 4.

Details to come. pic.twitter.com/rtggiPXYhj — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 14, 2024

Money In The Bank, WWE’s massive annual event, will see WWE’s biggest superstars competing for a briefcase, which contains a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year. The event is set to go-down on Saturday, July 6, which will follow Friday Night SmackDown and precede NXT Heatwave on Sunday. Toronto is hosting the headlining event for the first time.

“Toronto is an amazing city with a passion for sports entertainment,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said. “We’re excited to bring Money In The Bank to Canada for the first time, as we continue to lock down the most globally focused schedule in company history.”

“Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto” presale tickets head on sale starting on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a general on sale Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. ET. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be up-for-grabs.

Find multi-event presale tickets here, while Money In The Bank ticket packages will be available via On Location. Fans can also shop for tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.