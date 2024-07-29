Capulet Fest promised a weekend full of performances from top rock acts, with vendors, food trucks, and camping options, but ticketholders were met with a significantly smaller venue, no camping, limited vendor and food options, and sets from less than half of the original lineup. After a month of silence from the promoter and no answers regarding refunds, the festival has been slammed with a class action lawsuit.

The proposed class action false advertising lawsuit alleges that the organizer of Capulet Fest, defendants Capulet Entertainment, LLC and Estevan Vega, are responsible for refunding thousands of ticketholders who paid for a three-day outdoor music festival. Throughout the 30-page lawsuit, the plaintiffs say they were told the festival would include an “unforgettable weekend of excitement” with performances from more than 50 rock and metal acts. Instead, the suit claims the event was “marred by disorganization, a radical, last-minute venue change, performances that were inexplicably cut short, and the outright cancellation of an entire day of performances.”

| READ: Capulet Fest: Behind the Scenes of the Connecticut Rock Fest Gone Wrong |

Originally, Capulet Fest was set to take place from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 with headlining performances from August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More, as well as appearances from notable acts in the scene like Sleep Theory, Blessthefall, Every Avenue, Gideon, Senses Fail, and Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm. However, just a day before the event kicked-off, chaos ensued; promoter Capulet Entertainment announced a last-minute move to The Webster in Hartford — a significant smaller venue — and bands began to fall off the lineup.

As hours went on, fans were left in a state of limbo; questions remained unanswered regarding camping capabilities, VIP parking passes, and meet and greets with artists. Many fans made the decision not to attend the festival, leaving them out hundreds of dollars, and vendors were unable to make a fraction of what they would have at the original venue. Then, Sunday’s edition was completely called-off after Capulet Entertainment failed to pay The Webster.

There have been no announcements regarding refunds, and following a “goodbye” post the last night of the festival, Capulet Fest’s official Facebook page has been deleted. After receiving around 60 complaints, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced an investigation into the three-day festival and its promoter, calling the situation “outrageous.”

The class action alleges that the defendant had no intention to issue refunds for ticketholders, despite the fact that the organizer “failed to deliver on their contractual obligations, thereby breaching their contract and deceiving thousands of consumers in New England.” The lawsuit is looking to cover all individuals who purchased tickets to Capulet Fest.

TicketNews was on-scene during Capulet Fest 2024. Read our review here.

Find the class action lawsuit in full below (opens in new window):

lessard-et-al-v-capulet-entertainment-llc-et-al