Capulet Fest took a turn for the worst last weekend in Connecticut, leaving hundreds of festivalgoers demanding refunds for the failed event. Now, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced an investigation into the three-day festival and its promoter.

The festival, originally set to take place from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, July 30 at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, boasted headlining performances from August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More, as well as appearances from notable acts in the scene like Sleep Theory, Blessthefall, Every Avenue, Gideon, Senses Fail, and Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm. However, just a day before the event kicked-off, chaos ensued; promoter Capulet Entertainment announced a last-minute move to The Webster in Hartford — a significant smaller venue — and bands began to fall off the lineup.

As hours went on, fans were left in a state of limbo; questions remained unanswered regarding camping capabilities, VIP parking passes, and meet and greets with artists. Many fans made the decision not to attend the festival, leaving them out hundreds of dollars, and vendors were unable to make a fraction of what they would have at the original venue. Then, Sunday’s edition was completely called-off after Capulet Entertainment failed to pay The Webster.

There have been no announcements regarding refunds, and following a “goodbye” post Sunday night, Capulet Fest’s official Facebook page has been deleted.

As of Tuesday morning, Tong said he received around 60 complaints regarding the festival and called the situation “outrageous.”

“It was moved sort of in the dark of night,” Tong said. “There was limited disclosure, limited public disclosure.”

While Estevan Vega of Capulet Entertainment admitted that there were problems with payments, and it “became too much to bear for one promoter,” it’s unknown when exactly Vega knew the festival had to change venues.

“If you know you have a problem and you know you can’t deliver, you’ve got to let people know,” Tong said. “You can’t keep selling tickets and saying it’s fine,” Tong said.

When asked about refunds, Vega told Connecticut’s Channel 3 WFSB that “we’re working that out, I can’t say yes or no at the moment.”

“We definitely have clearly stated policies when people purchase tickets, we also had clearly available ticket purchase protection, which was an option for people,” Vega said.

Tong noted that it’s too soon to make any promises about refunds, as he doesn’t know where any of the money is yet.

Frustrated festivalgoers started-up a group on Facebook titled “Victims of Capulet Fest 2024,” where attendees shared stories and gave advice on how to receive money back via credit card companies or banks. Ticketholders can also file a complaint with the Attorney General here.

