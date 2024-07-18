Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre will host the world premiere of the new musical, “Ali.” Telling the story of the legendary heavyweight boxing champion, “Ali” will begin performances on April 22, 2025 with a limited engagement running through May 18.

The Broadway-bound production has music by Teddy Abrams and lyrics by Q-Tip, who also serves as music producer. Clint Dyer, deputy artistic director of London’s National Theatre, writes and directs the show, while Rich + Tone Talauega own the choreography.

“It’s very exciting and fitting that ‘Ali’ is premiering in Chicago,” Ali’s lead producer Richard Willis said in a statement.

“Muhammad called the South Side home, and the city held a special place in his heart. We are thrilled to be working with everyone at Broadway in Chicago to bring this powerful new musical to such a passionate, theater-loving audience that will help us shape the show’s future. We can’t wait to be there.”

“Ali” musical had been set to make its world premiere in the boxer’s hometown, Kentucky. Chicago, however, is the city he settled in while he was denied a boxing license because of his stance against the war and opposition to be inducted in the armed forces in the 60s, and he immersed himself in Islam, his newfound religion there. Over the 12 years he stayed in Chicago, he had a formative experience, according to the accounts of his close ones.

“The most crucial time of his life was in Chicago,” said Khalilah Camacho-Ali, a Chicago native who married Ali in 1967, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “These exile years were tough for him. He was growing and learning more about the religion. He was learning about life. All of this was during the struggle of the civil rights period, and he saw the rise of racism and the effect of racism on him.”

Chicago also played an important role in the boxer’s life during the Intercity Golden Gloves and Chicago Golden Gloves championships in 1959 and 1960 when he won the gold medals as the young Cassius Clay, before converting to Islam and changing his name to Muhammad Ali.

Celebrating the ‘greatest’s life including his activism and career, “Ali” musical will start rehearsals early February in New York for six or seven weeks. “Then”, said Willis, “the whole circus goes to Chicago, and we teach and rehearse in the theater there.”

The Chicago production features Anna Fleischle as set designer, Emilio Sosa as costume designer, Jen Schriever as lighting designer, along with Tal Yarden and Gino Ricardo Green as video designer, Benjamin Grant and Kai Harada as sound designer.

Abrams and Sean Mayes helm orchestrations and arrangements, with Mayes also serving as music supervisor and Casey Benjamin as associate music producer emeritus. Fred Carl is the creative dramaturg, and Michael “Silk” Olajide Jr. is the special boxing consultant and fight coordinator. Asmeret Ghebremichael is the associate director.

In the production, lead producer Richard Willis is joined by co-producers Brook T. Smith, David and Michelle Campbell, Ian Rupert, Jim and Kathy Mora, and TheTribecaWorkshop, in collaboration with ABG Entertainment and in partnership with Lonnie Ali.

Casting will be announced at a later date.