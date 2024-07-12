Broadway’s “The Great Gatsby” musical welcomes Chilina Kennedy starting July 15. Kennedy will temporarily portray Myrtle Wilson, replacing the show’s original cast member Sarah Chase during her absence due to medical leave.

Broadway fans know Kennedy for her performances in shows like “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Paradise Square,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Excited to announce Chilina Kennedy is Myrtle Wilson beginning July 15th, until Sara Chase returns to the Gatsby family! pic.twitter.com/fY2FKyhmjQ — The Great Gatsby (@bwaygatsby) July 9, 2024

Chase said she would take a leave to finish out the final rounds of chemotherapy until the end of August on her social media account.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I gave it my all for as long as I could, and now it’s time to focus just on recovery,” she said.

“I will miss this cast, the crew, the audience, and everyone at the Broadway Theater tremendously. Hope to see you all soon.”

Chase is expected to be back in the show in September.

Kennedy joins the cast that includes Jeremy Jordan in the role of Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada in the role of Daisy Buchanan, along with Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

Following its world premiere in Millburn, New Jersey at the Paper Mill Playhouse in October 2023, “The Great Gatsby” musical was transferred to the Broadway Theatre in 2024 spring with Jordan, Noblezada, Ricketts and Pauly reprising their roles.

The production marks the first Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel that takes place during the Jazz Age. The show centers around Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire, just like in the fiction version, who is in love and obsessed with reuniting with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan.

“The Great Gatsby” features a book by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland. Marc Bruni directs the show while Dominique Kelley owns the choreography.

