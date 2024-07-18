Country Thunder welcomed its one-millionth fan at this year’s Saskatchewan festival.

The one-millionth fan, Darby Klassen from Central Butte, was the one-millionth fan and winner of the grand prize – an autographed guitar from all the performing artists, two Platinum Experience passes with Artist Hospitality access for life, a golden laminated festival pass, and a prize package worth $20,000 from Country Thunder’s sponsor.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to win and can’t wait to keep coming back every year!” Klassen said. “I never would have believed that I would actually win an amazing prize like this!”

This year’s Saskatchewan event featured artists such as Luke Combs, Nickelback, Dallas Smith, Meghan Patrick, Josh Ross, and Gary Allan.

“We’ve built an incredible community of music lovers and concertgoers,” explained CEO Troy Volhoffer. “This is a huge milestone for the festival but even more so for our artists and fans, and—in the Country Thunder spirit—we want to celebrate that together.”

Country Thunder’s next dates are Twin Lakes from July 18 to 21 and Calgary, Alberta, from August 16 to 18, featuring performances by Luke Combs, Eric Church, Nickelback, Lainey Wilson, Koe Wetzel, Bailey Zimmerman, Meghan Patrick, Cody Johnson, Hardy, Lonestar, Flatland Cavalry, and more.

For more information on lineups and additional details, festivalgoers can visit countrythunder.com.

