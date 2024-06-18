Country Thunder Music Festivals is gearing up for a historic moment as it prepares to welcome its One Millionth Fan. The history-making festival is slated to take place from July 11 to July 14 at their upcoming Saskatchewan event.

Upon scanning their ticket at the entrance, one attendee will be designated as the One Millionth Fan and will receive a prize package. The prize includes two Platinum Experience passes with Artist Hospitality access for life, a golden laminated festival pass, an autographed artist guitar, and a prize pack valued at over $20,000 from the festival’s sponsors.

Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder Music Festivals, expressed his enthusiasm for reaching this significant milestone.

“This is a huge moment for Country Thunder and a testament to the incredible community of music lovers and concert-goers we’ve built over the years,” Vollhoffer said. “We are thrilled to welcome our One Millionth Fan to Saskatchewan this summer and celebrate with them in style.”

This year’s Saskatchewan festival is slated to see headliners Luke Combs, Nickelback, and Dallas Smith. Other artists set to perform are Josh Ross, Gary Allan, Jackson Dean, Lonestar, and others.

In addition to the One Millionth Fan celebration, Country Thunder is launching the “All Roads Lead to Country Thunder” initiative. This initiative invites dedicated festival-goers to share their stories and experiences from their annual pilgrimage to Country Thunder events. Participants are encouraged to submit their stories online or through social media using the hashtag #AllRoadsLeadToCountryThunder.

As part of the initiative, participants will have the chance to win an autographed guitar signed by the 2024 lineup.

“We want to celebrate not only the music but also the stories and journeys that make Country Thunder so special,” Vollhoffer said. “It’s about creating unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories for our fans, and we look forward to hearing their stories as we continue to grow and evolve.”

