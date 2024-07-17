The English YouTubers/gaming duo Daniel Howell and Phil Lester are heading to the states on their “Terrible Influence Tour” this year. While fans were excited to snag meet and greet tickets, some of those seats have now been knocked down to general admission tickets after Ticketmaster oversold VIP passes.

The duo is set to stop at Seattle’s Moore Theatre on October 6 and 7. Many ticketholders suddenly realized that their “Gold Meet and Greet” VIP tickets for October 6 — which were priced at over $200 each — have now been downgraded to general admission without notice. Some were even voided entirely.

One ticketholder named Meg told Ticket News they had purchased two “Gold Meet and Greet” VIP tickets — totaling $463. Then, without notice, their tickets were changed out of nowhere with zero correspondence from Ticketmaster, nor the venue.

Meg personally has not reached out to Ticketmaster or the venue yet, noting that there has been “way too much back and forth and confusion and contradicting statements being given to my peers.” Meg said some people were told that they never purchased VIP tickets, despite them having proof, while some have “additional charges” on their orders to cover the extra charge that was originally supposed to go towards the VIP ticket.

“We are devastated,” Meg told Ticket News. “Even if we do get refunded, this was some of our only chances to meet Dan and Phil and many of us have been fans for over a decade.”

Another ticketholder named Lynn said their friend purchased the tickets, which were transferred to them. Then, when the tickets were downgraded, their tickets were voided.

Lynn and their friend reached out to Ticketmaster Support, and they were told that a refund would be issued in five to seven business days, claiming that the tickets were voided because the purchase “didn’t go through.” Lynn said that this doesn’t make since, as the purchase did go through, and their friend’s card was charged over $400 for two VIP tickets.

Lynn shared a comment from the venue, as well as Ticketmaster Support:

“It took [Ticketmaster] multiple calls and agents for them to even say anything about a refund,” Lynn said. “Others that we have talked to have been told that they never had gold in the first place and have been told nothing about a refund.”

Others shared their experiences on X, urging Dan and Phil to comment on the situation:

One fan, Kiah, told Ticket News they contacted the Moore Theatre. The venue said Ticketmaster oversold VIP tickets and will be reaching out to ticketholders regarding partial refunds. However, after contacting Ticketmaster, many ticketholders were told that they will not receive a refund, claiming that the fan only paid $80 for general admission, even though confirmation emails state otherwise.

Now, these ticketholders are stuck with a general admission ticket and no way to try and purchase another VIP ticket for the second show at the venue, as the issue only came to light after the second show was already sold-out.

Neither Dan and Phil nor Ticketmaster have commented on the downgrading of tickets. Ticket News has reached out to Dan and Phil’s representatives for comment.