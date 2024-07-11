Duran Duran is gearing-up for a-seven date tour throughout the northeastern part of the nation this fall. The brief trek includes a Halloween show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 31.

The exclusive performance at MSG will be preceded by five other gigs in Verona, Uncasville, Atlantic City and Baltimore, with the first show kicking off in Allentown on October 21. After their annual Halloween celebration in New York, the band will conclude their fall run at SNHU Arena in Manchester on November 2.

Duran Duran invites you to DANSE MACABRE with them this Halloween at Madison Square Garden. It will be no ordinary show: a unique production featuring the hits alongside songs from the crypt 💀 VIP Pre Sale Wed, July 10 at 10 am est

Public On Sale Friday, July 12 at 10 am est pic.twitter.com/NpyHKagfJd — Duran Duran (@duranduran) July 8, 2024

Duran Duran, having sold more than 100 million records and winning MTV Video Music, Grammy, and The Brit Awards so far, dropped their 16th studio album, Danse Macabre, in October 2023. The Halloween-themed album includes their latest interpretations of older tracks and several covers by Billie Eilish, Rolling Stones, Talking Heads, in addition to new songs.

The upcoming run will mark the first anniversary of their latest album, whose idea was shaped at a Halloween Duran Duran concert in 2022.

“The song ‘Danse Macabre’ celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween,” Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes said in a statement. “The idea was born out of a show we played in Las Vegas on October 31st, 2022. We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event…the temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humor was simply irresistible.”

“That evening inspired us to explore further and to make an album, using Halloween as the key theme,” he continued. “Emotion, mood, style and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA, we search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.”

Formed in 1978, Duran Duran settled on their most famous line-up in 1980 and has consisted of its current members since then, including Rhodes (keyboards, synthesizers, vocal effects, backing vocals), Simon Le Bon (lead vocals), John Taylor (bass, backing vocals), Roger Taylor (drums, percussion). They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Presale options are available on July 10 and 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit duranduran.com. General on-sale begins on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the tour dates and various ticket purchasing options below:

Duran Duran 2024 Tour Dates

10/21 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

10/23 – Verona, NY @ The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

10/25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/02 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena