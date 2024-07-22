Eminem has been revealed as the headliner for the Soundstorm Music Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – slated to take place December 12 to 14. The performance is set to mark the rapper’s live debut in the country.

“Guess who’s coming,” read Soundstorm’s announcement of Eminem. “The G.O.A.T is coming. Eminem is hitting the stage at SS24. Get your tickets now.”

Soundstorm debuted in 2019 as an electronic music event but has since transformed into a multi-genre festival. This year’s lineup includes Thirty Seconds to Mars, Muse, and the Swiss DJ duo Adriatique. Last year’s edition featured Metallica, marking the first time a major heavy metal band performed in the Kingdom.

“Soundstorm, the region’s biggest music festival, has successfully made a remarkable impact on the regional and global music scene, making it an eagerly anticipated annual festival for music fans worldwide,” MDLBeast chief executive Ramadan Al-Haratani said in a statement. “This has contributed to enhancing the Kingdom’s position in the music entertainment sector.”

In addition to his headlining role at Soundstorm, Eminem is slated to headline the 2024 Formula 1 US Grand Prix concert on October 19 in Austin, TX. The rapper is also set to join Muse and Maroon 5 as headliners for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concert Series, part of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 5 to 8.

The “Without Me” singer recently released his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), on July 12.