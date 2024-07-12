Have you ever wished you had a say in an artist’s setlist? Fans will now have the chance to choose songs they want to hear live at the inaugural Red Bull Jukebox in Nashville this October.

The new live country music experience is set to take place on October 2 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. Throughout the day, Brothers Osborne and Shaboozey will take the stage, as well as Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, Breland, and The Castellows. A round of special guests, which have not been announced at this time, will round out the bill.

Ahead of the show, the Red Bull Jukebox website will list questions about each of the artists and fans will be able to vote on several different categories. Additionally, fans can visit the artists’ social media pages to cast their vote throughout the summer, and concertgoers will be able to vote in-person using their wristbands on the day of the show.

The first voting round is currently open to the general public and includes questions curated by the artists like, “Which song should Brothers Osborne cover?”

Ward Guenther of Whiskey Jam is set to host the show and be backed by a house band during the event. Guenther said the event “has great potential.”

“You never know,” Guenther said. “Somebody’s always here. Overall, the uniqueness of this event, this being the first Red Bull Jukebox in America, coming to Nashville, Whiskey Jam being involved, is one of the biggest honors we’ve ever had. Nashville has never seen a show like this.”

Alongside a day full of performance, Red Bull Jukebox has also launched a songwriting competition, which has been narrowed down to five applicants. Fans can vote for their favorite songwriter on the Red Bull Jukebox website, and the winner will be announced during the event. They’ll also receive an all-expense paid trip to Red Bull Music studio in Los Angeles and receive coaching sessions.

Tickets head on sale Friday, July 12 here.