The alternative/indie group Foxing is set to embark on a U.S. tour this fall.

The 33-date trek, which Foxing dubbed the “TBA Tour with TBA & TBA,” will kick-off with a show at Nashville’s The Mil at Cannery Hall. From there, they’ll appear in Columbus, St. Paul, Denver, Portland, and San Diego, stopping at venues along the way like Los Angeles’ Echoplex, The Olympic in Boise, and Detroit’s El Club. The run is set to wrap-up at St. Louis’ Delmar Hall on November 2.

Foxing, led by Conor Murphy, first arrived on the scene in 2010 with their debut The Albatross, garnering attention with hits like “Rory,” “The Medic,” and “Inuit.” Last year, the group reunited for a 10-year anniversary tour with The Hotelier, celebrating their debut. Their most recent record, Draw Down the Moon, dropped in August 2021.

Tickets went on sale Friday, July 19. Find various ticketing options, as well as Foxing’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Foxing Tour Dates 2024

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Mil at Cannery Hall

09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/21 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

09/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

09/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10/01 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival

10/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

10/14 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

10/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/29 – New York, NY @ Racket

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Outset

11/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall