The alternative/indie group Foxing is set to embark on a U.S. tour this fall.
The 33-date trek, which Foxing dubbed the “TBA Tour with TBA & TBA,” will kick-off with a show at Nashville’s The Mil at Cannery Hall. From there, they’ll appear in Columbus, St. Paul, Denver, Portland, and San Diego, stopping at venues along the way like Los Angeles’ Echoplex, The Olympic in Boise, and Detroit’s El Club. The run is set to wrap-up at St. Louis’ Delmar Hall on November 2.
Foxing, led by Conor Murphy, first arrived on the scene in 2010 with their debut The Albatross, garnering attention with hits like “Rory,” “The Medic,” and “Inuit.” Last year, the group reunited for a 10-year anniversary tour with The Hotelier, celebrating their debut. Their most recent record, Draw Down the Moon, dropped in August 2021.
Tickets went on sale Friday, July 19. Find various ticketing options, as well as Foxing’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:
Foxing Tickets 2024
Foxing Tickets 2024 at Foxing's Official Site
Foxing Tour Dates 2024
09/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Mil at Cannery Hall
09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
09/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/21 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
09/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
09/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
09/28 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/01 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
10/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival
10/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
10/14 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/17 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
10/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/29 – New York, NY @ Racket
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly
11/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Outset
11/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall