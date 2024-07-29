New York City’s cabaret venue The Laurie Beechman Theatre is set to close its doors alongside the West Bank Cafe in August amid financial difficulties. However, locals and fans are hoping to keep the space afloat.

Tom D’Angora has joined forces with Michael D’Angora, Tim Guinee, and Joe Iconis to save the venue, which is set to celebrate its 50h anniversary. Tom noted in a press release that the restaurant and cabaret venue are being denied support from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Shuttered Venue Operating Grant. Previously, the team helped the theatre through the 2020 pandemic, raising over a quarter of a million dollars.

Now, the group has launched a GoFundMe campaign and is seeking $850,000.

“The road post-pandemic has not been an easy one, but Steve Olsen and the incredible staff at The West Bank Cafe have soldiered on and sacrificed to keep the Cafe afloat,” the campaign reads. “Unfortunately, the challenges have become overwhelming and without our help, our beloved Cafe will close for good in late August.”

The GoFundMe asks the community “to once again step up and take care of our own, writing, “we must make sure that we are able to toast Steve, eat risotto balls together on the day of the iconic venue’s golden anniversary.”

Originally, the venue opened in 1983 on 42nd Street and 9th Avenue as the West Bank Cafe Downstairs Bar. It was renamed after Broadway and cabaret icon Laurie Beechman after her death in 1998. The venue has since gone on to be a “launching pad” for musicians, actors, and comedians — often deemed a “must visit” location in the city. It is known for hosting legendary acts over the years including Joan Rivers’ final set, as well as the space where Aaron Sorkin’s first two pieces of work were produced.

Learn more information about the campaign here.