KAYTRANADA is gearing up for his North American tour this fall in support of his third full-length album, Timeless.

The tour is slated to kick off on September 14 in Vancouver at Deer Lake Park. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Austin, Miami, Atlanta, and San Diego before his final performance on October 26 in Los Angele at BMO Stadium.

Set to join KAYTRANADA on tour is Channel Tres, who will be a special guest for all dates. Additionally, select cities will feature appearances by Amaarae, Sam Gellaitry, Kitty Ca$h, and Lou Phelps.

General ticket sales for the Timeless tour is set to begin on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

KAYTRANADA is slated to perform at numerous festivals before hitting the road. The singer will make appearances at Seattle’s Capitol Hill Block Party on July 19 through the 21 as well as the Global Dance Festival on July 26 in Denver. He will then perform at Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C. on July 28, Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco from August 9 and 11.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Timeless Tour 2024 Dates

7/19 – 7/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

7/26 – Denver, CO @ Global Dance Festival

7/27 – 7/28 Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli Festival

8/9 – 8/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/10 – 8/11 – Troutdale, OR @ The Best Day Ever Festival

8/16 – London, UK @ Victoria Park London

8/17 – Cannes, FR @ Les Plages Electroniques

9/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park * #

9/20 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island * ^

9/26 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill * #

9/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage * ^

9/28 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau * # $

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion * #

10/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann * ^

10/04 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium * ^

10/06 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ^

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater * #

10/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory * #

10/18 – 10/19 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre * #

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park * #

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium * +

* = support from Channel Tres

^ = support from Sam Gellaitry

# = support from Lou Phelps

$ = support from Kitty Ca$h

+ = support from Amaarae