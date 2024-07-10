The 25th-anniversary of the Los Angeles revival of the show “Reefer Madness” has received a four-week extension. The performances at The Whitley will now continue through August 18.

To celebrate this milestone, a one-night-only reunion concert will feature songs and stories from some of the musical’s alumni, including Kristen Bell and Christian Campbell. The reunion event is scheduled for July 30.

The story revolves around a seemingly normal American teenager whose life spirals out of control due to a dangerous addiction to marijuana. The show originally premiered in L.A. in 1999 and moved Off-Broadway in 2001. The anniversary revival features new material, including songs from Murphy and Studney.

Campbell originally starred as Jimmy Harper in the L.A. and NYC productions, with Bell joining as Mary Lane for the New York run. Both reprised their roles in the 2005 screen adaptation, where Cumming joined them as the Lecturer. Bell and Campbell are also producing the West Coast anniversary run along with Alan Cumming.

“Producing this show has been such a labor of love,” Bell shared in a statement. Campbell added, “I am thrilled to get up on stage with these people who have become like family to me and honor this show we all love so much.”

Backing the cast for this reunion concert will be musicians Nathan Wang, Sid Sosa, Jordan Lamoureux, and Phil Morore, with David Lamoureux serving as music director. An after-party in the Victory Garden, co-presented by Gelato, will follow the concert.

In a joint statement, Bell and Campbell reflected on the enduring appeal of the musical: “Why do we all keep coming back to Reefer? This show is sticky—once you’ve tried it you can’t get it out of your life. It’s funny, smart, and mischievous. It has something to say about the world—without being preachy—which makes for great theatre.”