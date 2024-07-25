Director Brian Helgeland’s 2001 film A Knight’s Tale, which featured the late Heath Ledger in the role of William Thatcher, will be adapted to a stage musical. The show will make its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on April 11, 2025 for a limited run until May 10, 2025.

“Over 20 years ago I had the time of my life surrounded by a supreme cast and crew making a film we all fell in love with while we were joyfully making it,” Helgeland said in a statement.

Irish comedy writer and actor Brona C Titley helms the stage adaptation of “A Knight’s Tale,” whereas Rachel Kavanaugh directs the musical whose choreography is owned by Olivier winner Matt Cole.

“Sitting at a recent read through of the stage version, fashioned by Rachel Kavanaugh and Brona C Titley, I could feel that same joy and love emerging. I am grateful for the new life they are creating and very eager to see it in all its fully staged glory,” Helgeland concluded.

The musical is expected to feature existing pop tunes that will be revealed later.

“Expect a truly rockin’ soundtrack, packed with chart-topping hits!” reads the statement on the musical’s official website.

“A Knight’s Tale” centers around the story of William Thatcher, a 14th-century peasant squire who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman in the hopes of becoming the world champion of jousting. Casting and the remaining members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

“When I saw A Knight’s Tale the movie in 2001, I knew it was an instant classic,” Titley said. “Upon innumerable rewatches, I can confirm… it still is! Adapting it for the stage has been more fun than I ever thought possible to have at work.”

“This show is a sexy, silly, jousty, dancey, romance-y, musical extravaganza! It’s been one of the most fulfilling jobs of my career so far, and that was even before I met the incredible director, and team of legends that are working together to make it an unforgettable night out. I hope audiences love it as much as I do—do not miss this joyous, dizzy ride people!”

Kavanaugh added that she was beyond excited to be directing Brona’s “brilliant and hilarious stage adaptation of Brian’s ground-breaking film”.

“With a score of well-loved rock and pop bangers, jousting, dancing, adventure, and romance, I hope we can give the audience a knight to remember as we follow the journey of a thatcher’s son and find out if he really can ‘change his stars.'”

Tickets of the show will go on sale to the general public August 1. Visit musical’s official website for tickets and more information.