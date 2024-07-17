Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist MJ Lenderman added new dates to his headlining tour in support of his forthcoming album, Manning Fireworks. He will be joined by his band, The Wind, throughout the run, as well as Karly Hartzman, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, and Hollow Hand on select dates.

The new album, which includes the previously-released singles “Rudolph,” “Knockin,” and “She’s Leaving You,” arrives on September 6, and the singer makes an appearance with a three-day festival performance at Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh from September 5 – 7.

Lenderman will then embark on a North American tour beginning in Atlanta on October 4 at Terminal West. The fall run makes stops in several cities across the continent, such as Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Boston and more before wrapping in Asheville on November 1 at The Orange Peel.

North American dates will be followed by a European run, set to kick off on November 11 at Privatclub in Berlin, Germany. Lenderman will visit Amsterdam, Paris, London and more before concluding his run overseas at Whelan’s in Dublin, Ireland on November 24.

Manning Fireworks marks Lenderman’s fourth studio album. His self-titled debut arrived in 2019, followed by Ghost of Your Guitar Solo in 2021 and Boat Songs in 2022. Last year he released a live album, And the Wind (Live and Loose!).

Fans can view the ticket purchasing options, as well as tour’s complete schedule, below:

MJ Lenderman Tour Dates (Bold are the new dates)

Thu. Sept. 5 – Sat. Sept. 7 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Wed. Sept. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man % [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Sept. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)

Fri. Oct. 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &

Sat. Oct. 5 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East &

Sun. Oct. 6 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater &

Mon. Oct. 7 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger &

Tue. Oct. 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway &

Thu. Oct. 10 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room &

Fri. Oct. 11 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s &

Sat. Oct. 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

Sun. Oct. 13 – Eau Claire, WI @ Stones Throw &

Mon. Oct. 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium &

Wed. Oct. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

Thu. Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

Fri. Oct. 18 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &

Sat. Oct. 19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace &

Mon. Oct. 21 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount &

Tue. Oct. 22 – Boston, MA @ The Royale &

Thu. Oct. 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

Fri. Oct. 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

Sat. Oct. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

Tue. Oct. 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall &

Wed. Oct. 30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

Fri. Nov. 1 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel &

Mon. Nov. 11 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub ~

Tues. Nov. 12 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang ~

Thu. Nov. 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Fri. Nov. 15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

Sat. Nov. 16 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere ~

Mon. Nov. 18 – London, UK @ The Garage ~

Tue. Nov. 19 – London, UK @ The Garage ~ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Nov. 21 – Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room ~

Fri. Nov. 22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~

Sat. Nov. 23 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club ~ [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Nov. 24 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s ~

% Solo w/ Karly Hartzman

& w/ Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band

~ w/ Hollow Hand