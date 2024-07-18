Country music star Morgan Wallen is set to deliver a homecoming performance at the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sunday, September 22. This concert is part of his One Night at a Time Tour, and will feature special guests HARDY and fellow Tennessee native Ernest.

The “Thinkin’ Bout Me” singer was raised in Sneedville, Tennessee, before eventually moving to Knoxville as a teenager, where he graduated from Gibbs High School. Throughout his career, Wallen has made reference to his East Tennessee roots with references in songs such as “Had Me By Halftime” and “Tennessee Fan.”

The announcement of the Neyland Stadium show came with Wallen’s return to Instagram, a platform he had left back in June. He reinstated his account to share the news with his fans. “I’m coming home,” Wallen wrote in his Instagram post, which included a video featuring the song “Rocky Top,” one of Tennessee’s state songs, widely associated with the University of Tennessee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Recently, Wallen made history with his record-breaking performance at London’s Hyde Park July 4 show – where he played to a sold-out crowd of 50,000 fans. This performance was the largest country music concert ever held in the UK.

Additionally, Wallen had to postpone one of his Raymond James Stadium shows just last week due to illness. While some fans were disappointed, Jelly Roll stepped in and offered a surprise club show in Tampa the same night that was free for ticket holders to Wallen’s canceled show.

Fans looking to see Wallen live in concert can find a list of upcoming tour dates and ticket-purchasing options below:

