Morgan Wallen fans were disappointed when the country star postponed his stadium concert on Friday, but Jelly Roll came to the rescue, offering a surprise club show in Tampa the same night — free for ticketholders.

Jelly Roll was set to open Wallen’s show Friday at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium as a part of the “One Night at a Time Tour,” which had to be postponed due to an illness.

“I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today,” Wallen wrote on X, noting that he would be unable to give “anywhere near 100%.”

| READ: Morgan Wallen’s Hyde Park Show Sets record For UK Country Concerts |

Following the news, Jelly Roll took to social media to share that he’ll be appearing at Dallas Bull for an exclusive show just for ticket holders on a first-come, first-serve basis.

TAMPA! Dallas Bull tonight— doors open at 7pm. If you have a ticket to the show you get in for free. (This is for ticket holders only) FIRST COME FIRST SERVE. pic.twitter.com/QedPCmZZNF — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) July 12, 2024

The venue reportedly filled-up within minutes.

“My friend (Morgan Wallen) is sick as sh*t.” – Jelly Roll addresses Morgan Wallen’s illness and canceled shows last night at his free show in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/MeQoRdmNfo — Country Central (@CountryCentral) July 13, 2024

Wallen and Jelly Roll’s Tampa show will be rescheduled to October 4, while Wallen’s shows at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium will be rescheduled to October 18 and 19. He’s set to take the stage next at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 25.

Find Wallen’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Morgan Wallen Ticket Links

Morgan Wallen tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off for TicketNews readers

Morgan Wallen tickets at ScoreBig

Morgan Wallen tickets at SeatGeek

Morgan Wallen tickets at StubHub

Morgan Wallen tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership for TicketNews readers

Morgan Wallen tickets at Vivid Seats

Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time Tour Dates

July 25, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 1, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 2, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

August 9, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

October 4, 2024 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium (Rescheduled from July 13)

October 18, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium (Rescheduled from July 18)

October 19, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium (Rescheduled from July 19)