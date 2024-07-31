The music industry coalition Music Votes announced its first wave of partners participating in its 3-step solution to solve voting for all that music touches.

The coalition has a non-partisan 3-step strategy for the music industry to engage people in the upcoming election, which includes registration, ensuring the correct voter I.D., and voter turnout. Music Votes aims to integrate non-partisan causes for the industry to get involved with their level of bandwidth to have a tangible impact on not only voting, but also climate, Disability Culture, eliminating gun violence, gender equity, LGBTQ+ rights, music policy, and more.

Music Votes’ first wave of partners leading the change include Artist for Artist, Artist Rights Alliance, AEG Presents, ASM Global, Bandsintown, Downtown, ECHOETTE: Sound + Vision, Fenway Recordings, High Road Touring, Music Business Association, Music Managers Forum-US, National Independent Talent Organization, Redeye, Songwriters of North America, and Wasserman Music.

Additionally, Music Votes added new members for the industry to get involved with a variety of topics. DJ at the Polls hires DJs and musicians to spin their favorite tracks at polling places, BallotReady helps constituents across the U.S. vote and remain informed, Digital Democracy Project proves legislative content for each ballot, and Future of Music Coalition helps support the musical ecosystem. Other organizations include the Disabled Music Fans Collection, the coalition Artist For Action, the global community Women in Music, Keychange U,S., SANKOFA, and the Equity Alliance.

“We are honored to have such amazing support, both from our coalition members, and our new partners,” Eleanor Anderson, MSA Board Member, said in a statement. “It is important for the music industry to present a unified front, and the support we have from labels, promoters, venues and more shows that the music industry is ready to mobilize and encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote.”

Music Votes is set to host a webinar on Thursday, August 1 at 2 p.m. ET, led by the Director of Syracuse University’s Bandier Program for Recording and Entertainment Industries, Bill Werde. RSVP for the webinar here.

Learn more about Music Votes at their website.