Northwell at Jones Beach Theater has officially reopened after a massive two-year renovation.

The Long Island venue, which first opened back in 1952, was built on the site of Zach’s Bay Stadium and has hosted renowned acts like Eric Clapton, Sting, Foo Fighters, and Lauryn Hill. Over the past two years, it has undergone renovations to modernize the venue — marking the largest investment in the theater’s history through a collaboration with New York State Parks and Live Nation.

A series of improvements and upgrades were integrated into the theater’s original design, including over 7,000 upgraded seats and new premium seating experiences, a new entrance for quicker fan entry, and new state-of-the-art LED screens. A new food and beverage plaza — the size of a football field — has been added with seating for fans ahead of the show, as well as the addition of 20% more restrooms and 30% more food and beverage outlets.

New York Senator Kevin Thomas said the renovations “preserve a cherished landmark while enhancing Long Island’s role as a top destination for live entertainment.”

“I am proud to support these investments by NYS Parks and Live Nation, as it will boost the local economy and ensures that future generations of music lovers can continue to enjoy all we have to offer,” Sen. Thomas said in a statement. “Here’s to many more memorable summers at Jones Beach.”

In addition to the upgrades, the venue now includes expanded Seaside VIP Clubs. The CITI VIP Club allows guests to take-in the 280-degree view of Zach’s Bay with unique food and beverage options within the club, while 40 North Bay Club presented by Cadillac is a membership-only club open before, during, and after the show with food and beverage options, secluded bars, private restrooms, and concierge.

Artists can also enjoy the benefits of the venue; an exclusive beach for visiting artists and their crew will be available to use throughout their stay, serviced by a Jones Beach lifeguard, with hammocks, Adirondack chairs, paddleboats, and more available for use. Artist dressing rooms have also been renovated with modern conveniences, while production load-in areas have been expanded to accommodate three times as many trucks and four additional buses.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said that this project “is the latest example of our commitment to restore Jones Beach to its historic grandeur.”

“For more than 70 years, the Jones Beach Theater has been the go-to place for world-class musical performances in an unparalleled setting,” Simons said. “I’m grateful for our partners at Live Nation for their commitment to this magnificent theater and creating shows that are incredibly memorable in people’s lives and rejuvenate their spirits.”

The venue kicked-off with Outlaw Music Festival on June 29. Throughout the summer, fans can feel the bay breeze while catching performances from acts like New Kids on the Block, Dave Matthews Band, Alanis Morissette, Imagine Dragons, and more. Find Northwell at Jones Beach Theater’s full lineup here.