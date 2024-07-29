Following the success of Maryland’s Oceans Calling festival, O.A.R. has joined forces with Luna Presents and C3 Presents to bring an all-inclusive rock festival to the shores of Riviera Cancun next January, dubbed Oceans Calling Second Wave.

The inaugural festival will take place from January 19 to 22, 2025 at Moon Palace Cancun, featuring headlining performances from the iconic rockers of Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, and Cage the Elephant, as well as appearances from Revolution, 311, O.A.R., Jack’s Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Festival organizers promises regional culinary fare and unique attractions, bringing “the best of Oceans Calling to Mexico.”

Throughout the day, guests will be able to enjoy regional fare, musical performances, and art installations, followed by headlining sets on the main stage at night, overlooking the shorelines of the Caribbean.

“Oceans Calling is all about delivering unforgettable music experiences, and we’re excited to take it abroad with Oceans Calling Second Wave,” Tim Sweetwood, Festival Director for C3 Presents, said in a statement. “Inspired by the enthusiastic response and sold-out success of our Maryland festival, we’re collaborating with Playa Luna to deliver a non-stop, all-inclusive event.”

All-inclusive packages boast an experience like no other, including luxury resort accommodations, access to the oceanfront concert area, round trip airport transportation, unlimited drinks and all-inclusive culinary options, daily pool parties, and more. Travel packages head are available for presale via the festival’s official website starting Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. ET., followed by a general sale at 2 p.m. ET.

Find various ticketing options below:

Oceans Calling Second Wave Tickets

Oceans Calling Second Wave Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Oceans Calling Second Wave Tickets at Official Festival Site

Oceans Calling Second Wave Tickets at StubHub