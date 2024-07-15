Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival came to an abrupt, early end over the weekend as a tent collapsed with festivalgoers inside.

The annual festival was set to take place from July 11 through 13 at the Trenčín airport with an estimated 30,000 attendees with performances from artists like James Black and Peggy Gou. However, Friday night was met with strong winds and a severe storm, causing Morcheeba and Royal Blood’s sets to be cancelled. According to local news outlets, the storm caused one of the festival’s tents to collapse. When the tent fell, 29 guests were injured, including one festivalgoer who sustained a hip fracture. All guests injured were transported to local hospitals.

Organizers decided to call-off the remainder of the festival.

“Based on the available information, inspecting all the structures could not be completed in less than 24 hours, which makes it impossible to continue with the festival programme,” organizers said in a statement. “The safety of our guests is our priority, and therefore we believe that our decision, made with great regret, will be understood by everyone.”

Festivalgoers who were camping onsite were allowed to stay overnight, and organizers provided a basic supply of drinks and food for guests.

This isn’t the first time Pohoda Festival faced severe weather challenges; in 2009, two people died and dozens were injured after a tent collapsed during a thunderstorm. The German firm Laudeuer-Wehnachtscircus was charged with public endangerment and was forced to pay €33,000 in damages.