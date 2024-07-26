The iconic “My Heart Will Go On” singer Celine Dion is reportedly set to return to the Sin City.

As reported by TMZ, Dion is in the “final stages” of signing a residency deal with Resorts World, following negotiations over the past several months. The residency is set to begin in either late 2024 or early 2025, produced by AEG.

This will mark Dion’s return to Vegas following her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome. The diagnosis, which she shared publicly in 2022, causes rigid muscle stiffness and repeated episodes of muscle spasms. Due to the disease, Dion was forced to cancel shows on her “Courage World Tour,” as well as other gigs.

Sources told TMZ the residency is entirely her idea, noting, “no one is pushing her to do it” and “she has a passion for getting back onstage, and she’s gonna do it.” While it’s unknown how long the residency would run, it’ll likely be shorter than her two previous residencies; she perform her first at Caesars Palace from 2003 to 2007 followed by her second from 2011 to 2019.

Dion is set to return to performing at the opening ceremony of the 2024 summer Olympics on Friday in Paris.