ScHoolboy Q’s first stop on his ongoing tour in Toronto was called-off this week, and the rapper is alleging that the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake could be to blame.

The sold-out gig was supposed to kick-off his “Blue Lips Weekend” tour on Toronto’s History on Thursday night, however, ScHoolboy said the show was nixed due to safety concerns.

“They just cancelled my show in Toronto,” the rapper tweeted on Wednesday. “Canadian police don’t want nobody from TDE performing.”

Top Dawg Entertainment, known as TDE, houses artists like Schoolboy Q, SZA, SiR, Jay Rock, and and Doechii. Previously, Lamar was signed by the label from 2005 to 2022. While ScHoolboy did not cite any specific reasoning for his gig being cancelled, the venue he was set to perform at, History, is owned by Live Nation in collaboration with Drake.

ScHoolboy continued with another tweet, pointing out that Drake and his label, OVO Sound, could have been involved in the cancellation.

“TOP [TDE’s Anthony Tiffith] was just with Wayne & Baby smH,” he said. “PartyNextDoor just had a show at the Palladium. If we wanted to get y’all we would’ve just did it…Now when somebody get hurt don’t cry…”

Drake, Live Nation, History, nor Toronto law enforcement have commented on the cancellation.

While Drake and Lamar’s relationship has been tumultuous for years, everything was amplified this year when Drake released the diss track “Push Ups,” mocking Lamar’s small stature and his deal with TDE, followed by “Taylor Made Freestyle” — which was scrubbed from his social media after he used A.I. vocals to rap in the voice of the late Tupac.

Lamar struck back with the six-minute long seething diss track “Euphoria,” followed quickly by “6:16 in LA.” Drake responded with “Family Matters,” which led to Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.” The last track dropped in the battle is Drake’s “The Heart Pt. 6.” Meanwhile, Lamar released a music video for “Not Like Us,” and the track earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

ScHoolboy is set to perform next in Chicago on July 20.