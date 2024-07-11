The rockers of Seether and Skillet are joining forces for a co-headlining run across the U.S. later this year.

The tour is slated to kick-off on September 17 in Asheville, North Carolina, followed by gigs in Chicago, Boston, Houston, and Albuquerque. They’ll appear at venues like Saint Louis Music Park, Mesa Amphitheatre, The Mission Ballroom in Denver, and Des Moines’ Vibrant Music Hall before wrapping-up at The Armory in Minneapolis on October 20. No opening acts have been announced at this time.

Seether noted that they’ve “put together a killer package” for the upcoming tour.

“It’s always nice to tour with bands that you’re a fan of and that bring it live,” Seether said. “Co-headlining with Skillet is going to be a blast; we’ll have to bring our A Game. It should be a great show.”

Skillet offered similar sentiments, writing that they’re “glad to be back on the road with our friends in Seether again.”

“We’ve talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time,” Skillet said.

Seether rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Broken” featuring Amy Lee off 2004’s Disclaimer II, ‘Truth” off 2005’s Karma and Effect, and “Fake It” from Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces in 2007. The group is set to release their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far, this September.

Skillet also garnered attention around the same time, scoring hits with 2000’s “Best Kept Secret” and “Invincible,” followed by “Rebirthing” and “The Last Night” from 2006’s Comatose and 2009’s “Hero” and “Awake and Alive” from 2009’s Awake. They last released their 11th LP, Dominion, in 2022.

Tickets head on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time, following presales throughout the week. Find the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as various ticketing options:

Skillet & Seether Co-Headlining Tour 2024

Sept. 17 — Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sept. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

Sept. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Sept. 21 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 23 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Sept. 27 — Huntington, W.V. @ Marshall Health Network Arena

Oct. 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Oct. 5 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Oct. 6 — Dallas, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 8 — Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Events Center

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel ABQ

Oct. 11 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Astro Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Oct. 20 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory