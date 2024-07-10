Sexyy Red is on the top of her game right now in the hip-hop world, but there have been allegations of her tour suffering low sales. Now, the rapper has responded, denying these claims.

Over the last year, Sexyy Red has been dubbed the “new face of hip-hop” with tracks like Hood Hottest Princess‘ “SkeeYee” and “Lookin For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault),” as well as “Get It Sexyy” and “U My Everything” featuring Drake off her latest mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust.

The St. Louis native is set to embark on a headlining tour dubbed “Sexyy Red 4 President” later this year, however, new reports allege the run is not selling well. According to The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, there are 85,217 tickets available for her gigs across North America, with only 37.11% of tickets sold for 20 out of the 24 upcoming shows. This has sparked rumours of Sexyy Red cancelling the trek — following suit of big-name artists like Jennifer Lopez, The Black Keys, and Future with Metro Boomin.

Sexyy Red is not selling tickets like that cause they put her in some Arenas on her first tour. How many artists are selling out Arenas on their first tour?!? — The Prince of DC (@TeejSmoothDude) July 8, 2024

I will never pay 250+ to watch Sexxy Redd twerk on stage and play 5 songs ! She should not be headlining yet, she has to become a better performer and grow her catalog… also expand her fan base from broke hoes — Ty (@resteasyprettyp) July 10, 2024

Sexy red ticket sales ain’t selling for her tour I told mfs she won’t be around long 😂😂😂😂😂she can’t headline shit and sale out big venues on her own she gone need a lot of people on her shit — official_un8 (@Uno48208) July 10, 2024

However, the rapper was quick to discredit any claims of a tour cancellation in a series of tweets on X.

“My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sht all cap,” she said.

Additionally, she claimed that “dis how dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter,” noting that she is touring with a Black promoter and Black-owned company, AG Entertainment.

I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 8, 2024

If the allegations of low ticket sales are true, Sexyy Red certainly wouldn’t be the first artist this year to struggle to fill arenas. Over the past year, ticket prices have reached record-highs, and newer artists have begun to price tickets just as high as veteran acts. Unless an artist is on the top of a fan’s must-see list, they’re likely not going to shell out the money.

Sexyy Red’s tour is set to kick-off in Seattle on August 22, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, and New Orleans, making stops along the way at venues like Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, and New Haven’s Westville Music Bowl. The run wraps-up at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on October 1.

Find various ticketing options, as well as Sexyy Red’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Sexyy Red 4 President Tour 2024

08/22 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/23 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/01 — Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

09/03 — Oklahoma City, OK

09/05 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

09/06 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

09/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/14 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

09/21 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

09/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/26 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

09/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium