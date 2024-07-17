Legendary musician Sting is slated to make his debut on the Bourbon & Beyond festival stage, fronting his new power rock trio, STING 3.0.

Scheduled to take place from September 19 to 22 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the festival will now feature Sting performing with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. This announcement comes after Young and his longtime backing band, Crazy Horse, had to withdraw from the event due to an illness within the band.

“While we will miss Neil Young at Bourbon this year, we’re excited to welcome a music legend, Sting, to the Bourbon & Beyond lineup,” Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer said in a statement. “We’ve been trying to bring Sting to Bourbon for you since 2018, and it’s an incredible honor to have him join us for what will undoubtedly be our biggest and most unforgettable year ever.”

The news of Neil Young’s withdrawal came after the veteran rocker paused the Love Earth tour with Crazy Horse due to an undisclosed illness within their tour. In a statement, the band shared:

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Health is #1.”

Sting is set to share the stage on Thursday night with Beck, Matchbox Twenty, Fleet Foxes, Maren Morris, Koe Wetzel, Lyle Lovett, the Wallflowers, Arlo Parks, and more. The festival’s second night will feature headliners Dave Matthews Band, along with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas, the Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, and JJ Grey & Mofro.

Zach Bryan will headline the third night, joined by Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Young the Giant, Teddy Swims, Kaleo, and others. The final night will see Tyler Childers taking the stage, with performances by My Morning Jacket, The National, The War on Drugs, the Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, and Sunny Day Real Estate.

Ticket purchasing options and a complete lineup of Bourbon & Beyond festival can be found below:

