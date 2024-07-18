Owning live event ticketing websites just got easier.

TFL-owned ATBS, a long-time technology provider in the ticket brokerage industry, has expanded its development and support team to strengthen its catalog of products, advance its technology and provide more services to its current and potential clients.

Among the advancements is an enhanced search capability, which leverages geo-IP and popularity metrics to provide event-level recommendations to each customer, giving ticket buyers options for upcoming events and venues in their area. This feature also enables one-click navigation, meaning repeat customers will continue to be recommended specific events when they visit a website’s home page.

ATBS has rolled out Momentum UI, a theme featuring a high-performance front-end framework, which allows websites using the template to process at a faster speed. So far, ATBS has seen performance boosts of up to 70% on loading speeds.

But ATBS isn’t stopping there for its clients. Along with faster speeds comes an enhanced checkout experience. ATBS introduced upselling features and a multicart function, allowing customers to purchase multiple ticket groups at a time and select additional items like parking or tailgate passes. The technology also supports alternate payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

In addition to website upgrades, ATBS has grown its digital marketing service offerings, including affiliate promotions and other complementary services. It has also enhanced its search engine optimization with self-refreshing site maps and optimized themes for mobile devices, making websites more discoverable and accessible to users.

“ATBS has become an industry leader in the nearly two decades since its inception,” says Nathan Williford, SVP of product growth at TFL. “This latest round of features is the next step in our growth and shows our commitment to evolving with the industry.”

With more enhancements comes more support.

To stay on top of this growth, ATBS has quadrupled its development and support team over the last twelve months to ensure clients’ support issues are addressed promptly, their technology remains up to date and websites are performing to their highest potential.

ATBS offers fully customized websites or the option to choose from more than 50 website design templates, guaranteeing any business owner seeking a new website is confident in their users’ experiences.