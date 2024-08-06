Adam Driver is gearing-up for an ambitious comeback to the stage. The Tony Award-nominated actor will star in the off-Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s play “Hold on to Me Darling.”

Following previews on September 24, the show will run for a limited 13-week engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre with an official opening on October 16. The final performance is set for December 22.

Driver will portray country musician Strings McCrane who returns to his hometown in Tennessee after his mother’s death. The play follows him deciding to leave his stardom in favor of leading a simple life.

“The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’ success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun,” an official statement reads.

Mostly known for his roles in films and TV shows like “Lincoln,” “Frances Ha,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Paterson,” “Marriage Story,” along with “Girls,” “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, and more, Driver made his Broadway debut in “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” in 2010. It was followed by subsequent productions like “Man and Boy” and then “Look Back in Anger” where he won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play. Driver returned to Broadway in Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This” in 2019, where the performance earned him a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play.

The Tony-winning playwright Kenneth Lonergan also wrote “This Is Our Youth,” “Lobby Hero” and “The Waverly Gallery,” as well as “Manchester by the Sea,” where he won an original screenplay Oscar for the movie.

First staged off-Broadway in 2016, Lonergan’s “Hold on to Me Darling” originally featured Timothy Olyphant in the role of Strings McCrane. Like the original production, the upcoming revival will also be directed by Neil Pepe, a Tony Award-nominated director for helming David Mamet’s “American Buffalo” in 2022.

Pepe is joined by scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume designer Suttirat Larlarb, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, and sound designer David Van Tiegham in the creative team. Wagner Johnson Productions will general manage.

Further casting is set to be announced at a later date.

