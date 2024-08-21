Broadway’s long-running show “The Lion King” will feature two principal actors, Austin Elle Fisher and Jacob Pham, stepping into the roles of Young Nala and Young Simba, respectively. The young talents will take over Nia Thompson and Ezekiel Kekuna starting August 20 at the Minskoff Theatre.

Austin Elle Fisher’s previous Broadway credit includes her debut performance in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Additionally, she starred in TV series like “Manifest,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Kaleidoscope.”

The Lion King marks the 12-year-old Jacob Pham’s first show on Broadway. The young Tampa Bay area student tried out three times before the casting agents gave him the role.

“I was determined to play Young Simba because he’s playful, he’s funny, he’s sneaky, he loves to do whatever he wants,” Pham said, according to Baynews9.com,noting that Simba reminds him of himself.

Both actors will join the current cast that features Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, and James Brown-Orleans, Bonita J. Hamilton, and Robb Sapp as, respectively, the Bonzai, Shenzi, and Ed.

Based on the 1994 film of the same name, “The Lion King” opened on Broadway in November 1997. It holds the title for being the third-longest-running show in Broadway history. Celebrating 26 years on The Main Stem, the show received more than 70 major arts awards and six Tony Awards.

The show is performed in nine different languages through the productions all over the world, including Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, and more.

Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor owns the direction of “The Lion King” musical. Taymor is the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, and remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway show.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from “The Lion King” animated film, with three additional songs by the duo. Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer also contributed to the show with their music.

“The Lion King” musical features a book by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated film, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay.

