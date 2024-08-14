Avenged Sevenfold is turning 25, and to honor their anniversary, the heavy metal group is hosting a special, intimate gig — and tickets are only $25.

The exclusive 1,000-capacity club show is set to take place at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California on October 25. Avenged Sevenfold will perform fan-favorite tracks from two of their hit records: 2003’s Waking the Fallen and City of Evil from 2005. Death by Stereo will also take the stage.

Tickets to the anniversary show head on sale Friday, August 16 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT and are exclusive to Avenged Sevenfold’s Deathbats Club members. Fans can purchase up to two tickets each. Sign up to become a member here.

The M. Shadows-fronted group arrived on the scene in 2001 with their debut Sounding the Seventh Trumpet, followed by their sophomore breakthrough LP Waking the Fallen, which garnered attention with “Unholy Confessions.” They continued with 2005’s City of Evil and their 2007 self-titled, featuring “Critical Acclaim,” “Almost Easy,” and “Afterlife.” The band last released Life Is But a Dream… in 2023, which included tracks “Nobody” and “Mattel.”

Alongside the anniversary show, Avenged Sevenfold is slated to perform at Rocklahoma later this month, followed by Rock in Rio on September 15. Find various ticketing options to see Avenged Sevenfold at a show this year below:

