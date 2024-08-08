The Cleveland Browns’ current lease on their open-air stadium ends in 2028, and already, the team has their sights set on a $2.4 billion domed stadium in the city.

On Wednesday, the NFL team shared a video and renderings on social media of the proposed venue in Brook Park. The new stadium would only be 15 miles away from their current home downtown.

In a letter to fans, the team wrote that “the more we have explored to Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become.”

“We are excited to share the current vision with you,” the Browns said alongside a video.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb just revealed a $461 million offer for publicly financed renovations to the Browns’ current stadium, which the team is reviewing. However, the team has expressed its interest in a stadium with a dome, which cannot be added to its current venue due to economic constraints and FAA restrictions.

A domed stadium would allow the team to host high-profile sporting events like the Super Bowl, Final Four, College Playoffs, and MMA fights, as well as concerts. In order to obtain funding for the Brook Park stadium, the Browns are seeking a 50-50 partnership, which would see $1.2 billion in public money.

The Browns said the Brook Park stadium is the most “compelling” option because of its central location for their regional fan base, its proximity to downtown, the RTA and the airport, and its strong existing infrastructure. Additionally, the stadium would “catalyze our region in a major way” with a large-scale lifestyle and entertainment district featuring retail, residential space, hotels, and more.

“We do not take the stadium decision lightly, and have been working diligently with city, county and state officials to consider all opportunities,” the team said. “We need to be bold, we need to be innovative, and we need to take advantage of this unique moment to create a transformational project not only for our fans, but for Cleveland, the Northeast Ohio region and the State of Ohio.”