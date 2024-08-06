Country music star Carly Pearce is gearing up for her world tour, “Hummingbird.”

The tour will mark the most extensive international outing of her career to date, taking the singer through North America, Europe, and the U.K., with more than 40 dates on the schedule.

The “Hummingbird World Tour” is scheduled to kick off on October 3 in Windsor, ON, and take Pearce to various other cities such as Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Munich, as well as the U.K.’s Bristol and Birmingham. The singer is also slated to make stops in North American cities including Knoxville, Houston, Phoenix, and Silver Spring before wrapping up on May 16 in Nashville.

Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lange, Wade Bowen, and Carter Faith are set to join Pearce on selected dates.

“Fans in the U.K. and Europe have always been such big supporters of artists, not just the songs on the radio,” Pearce shared in a statement to Billboard. “They have a deep appreciation for songwriting and the true special moments that make me ‘me.’ I’m excited to see my fan growth and can’t wait to have what I know will be an unforgettable tour.”

The tour is named after Pearce’s fourth full-length studio album, hummingbird, which was released on June 7. “I’m just so excited to bring this album to life. These songs have been such a big part of my healing process and they deserve to be celebrated.”

Tickets for the North American dates are set to go on sale on August 6 through the Official Carly Pearce Fan Club presale, with general ticket sales starting on August 9. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Carly Pearce Tickets

Carly Pearce tickets at MEGAseats

Carly Pearce tickets at Carly Pearce’s official website

Carly Pearce tickets at StubHub

Carly Pearce tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Carly Pearce tickets at Vivid Seats

Hummingbird Tour Dates