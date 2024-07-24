Country newcomer Tucker Wetmore announced his first headlining tour, “The Waves on a Sunset.” Scheduled to join the singer on stage are Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders, and Ashland Craft.

The 16-show trek is slated to kick-off on October 4 in Statesboro, Georgia at The Blue Room. From there, the “Wine Into Whiskey” singer is set to make stops in Chattanooga, Savannah, Little Rock, Baton Rouge, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis, before his final performance on November 16 in Chicago at Joe’s Bar on Weed St.

| RELATED: Jelly Roll Announces Massive ‘Beautifully Broken’ Tour |

“I am so excited to be going on my first headline tour! Thank you to my fans and listeners for making this possible,” Wetmore said in a statement. “This has been a dream come true of mine for so long. So excited to bring out some of my friends, Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders, and Ashland Craft, on the road with me. God is good!”

Wetmore is also scheduled to join Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2024 and is set to open on select dates for Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Jelly Roll, and Dustin Lynch.

| RELATED: Luke Bryan Announces 2024 ‘Mind of a Country Boy’ Tour |

Pre-sale tickets for the Waves on a Sunset Tour will be available starting Wednesday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Tucker Wetmore Ticket Links

Tucker Wetmore tickets at MEGAseats

Tucker Wetmore tickets at tuckerwetmore.com

Tucker Wetmore tickets at StubHub

Tucker Wetmore tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Tucker Wetmore tickets at Vivid Seats

The Waves on a Sunset Tour Dates

Oct. 4: Statesboro, GA – The Blue Room *

Oct. 5: Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom *

Oct. 10: Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II ^

Oct. 11: Wyandotte, MI – at District 142 ^

Oct. 12: Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation ^

Oct. 19: Savannah, GA – Victory North ^

Oct. 23: Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre +

Oct. 24: Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall +

Oct. 25: Starkville, MS – Ricks Cafe +

Oct. 31: Little Rock, AK – Little Rock Hall *

Nov. 1: Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club *

Nov. 7: Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joes +

Nov. 8: Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo +

Nov. 9: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE +

Nov. 15: Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon ^

Nov. 16: Chicago, IL – Joe’s Bar on Weed St. ^

* with Hannah McFarland

^ with Eli Winders

+ with Ashland Craft