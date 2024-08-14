David Henry Hwang’s “Yellow Face” will raise the curtain on Broadway this fall, and now, the full casting has been revealed.

The previously-announced actor Daniel Dae Kim in the role of DHH will be joined by Kevin Del Aguila as Actor A and Ryan Eggold as Marcus, along with Francis Jue as HYH & Others, Marinda Anderson as Actor B, Greg Keller as Reporter/NWOAC, and Shannon Tyo as Leah and Others.

The new production of the play will begin previews on September 13 ahead of an opening night on October 1 at Roundabout’s Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. It’s set to run through November 24 and will be helmed by director Leigh Silverman.

“Yellow Face,” which premiered in 2007 and transferred from Los Angeles to Off-Broadway the same year, delves into the questions of race and how it is handled in media and politics. The play made its UK premiere in 2013, and met Australian audiences in Sydney in 2021.

In an interview with the Washington Post this year, Hwang said the play was a memoir – a kind of unreliable memoir.

“The main character is named after me and based on me,” Hwang said. “There are some things in it that are true and there are some things in it that aren’t true.”

“The story of ‘Yellow Face’ dates back to the ‘Miss Saigon’ controversy in 1990. That was when I was involved in the big casting controversy… I just naturally tend to write humorously, and for me, it’s not an issue of trying to write lines that are funny. I don’t think that works. It’s having a situation that’s inherently comic and then trying to be truthful to the character in that situation.”

Kevin Del Aguila’s Broadway credits include “Frozen,” “Rocky,” and “Peter and the Starcatcher,” along with 2022’s “Some Like It Hot.” Francis Jue first appeared on Broadway in Hwang’s 1988 Tony-winning play “M. Butterfly.” David Keller is another actor in the cast who previously performed on Broadway in plays like “Our Mother’s Brief Affair”, “Wit” and “Uncle Vanya.”

“Yellow Face” will mark Ryan Eggold, Marinda Anderson and Shannon Tyo’s debut performances on Broadway.

The creative team features Tony-nominated scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Anita Yavich, Tony-nominated lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, projection designer Yee Eun Nam and sound designers Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin, who will also compose original music for the play.

Roundabout owns the production under the leadership of interim artistic director Scott Ellis.

