The “Viva La Vida” rockers of Coldplay have officially made history with their “Music of the Spheres Tour.”

According to Billboard, the trek, which launched in March 2022, has grossed a total of $945 million and sold 8.8 million tickets to-date. This makes “Music of the Spheres Tour” the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, surpassing Sir Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which had brought-in $939.1 million during its 2018 to 2023 run. They will also surpass U2’s “U2 360 Tour” at $736.4 million and Guns N’ Roses’ “Not in This Lifetime…Tour” at $584.2 million.

However, Coldplay is not likely to surpass global superstar Taylor Swift; the “Cruel Summer” singer holds the all-time record for the highest grossing tour, projected to reach $2 billion by the end of the year.

The outing still isn’t over yet; there are 21 more shows on the “Music of the Spheres Tour,” and ahead of their final bow, Coldplay is set to become the first rock band to gross over $1 billion on a tour, selling over 10 million tickets. They’re ready to appear next inVienna and Dublin before heading Down Under to wrap-up the jaunt in Sydney and Auckland in mid-November.

