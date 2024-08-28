The cult-favorite film “Death Becomes Her” is heading to Broadway this October, and ahead of opening day, the box office will release half-priced tickets.

“Death Becomes Her” is set to begin previews on October 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with an opening day scheduled for November 21. In honor of opening day at the box office, tickets will be available for 50% off starting on September 10 at 10 a.m. at the theatre. The promotion applies to all performances running through November 7, while supplies last.

Additionally, ticket buyers can receive an iconic Siempre Viva pin and can enter to win a prize package, which includes a pair of opening-night tickets.

The cast is led by Tony nominees Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, taking on the roles of Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, respectively. The pair, played by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in the 1992 film, are frenemies whose quest for eternal youth through a magical potion leads to unexpected and humorous complications. The show is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli, with a book by Marco Pennette and original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Find tickets to the show online via various ticketing options below:

“Death Becomes Her” Ticket Links

Death Becomes Her tickets at MEGAseats

Death Becomes Her tickets at DeathBecomesHer.com

Death Becomes Her tickets at StubHub

Death Becomes tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Death Becomes tickets at Vivid Seats