Chicago is gearing up for the return of the Heavy Chicago Festival. Following the success of its first edition last year, the festival is set to take place from November 1 to November 3 at the Avondale Music Hall, featuring headlining performances from Bongripper, Earth Crisis, and Cynic.

The three-day event will kick off with Bongripper headlining on Friday, November 1, followed by Earth Crisis leading the charge on Saturday, November 2. The weekend will conclude with Cynic taking the stage as Sunday’s main act on November 3.

In addition to the headliners, Wraith, Avernus (who will be playing their first show in nearly a decade), and Motherless, EarthBurner, The Crosses, Toxic Holocaust, Profanatica, The Skull, and others are set to perform.

Additionally, the festival is set to feature a yet-to-be-announced local act, scheduled to be revealed on September 8.

“Our inaugural edition last year was a great success,” festival promoter Sean Duffy said in a statement. “Once again we are in the hip hood of Avondale, which Time Out says is one of the buzziest neighborhoods in the world. We are over the moon to welcome our headliners this year…”

Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale on Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. CT. For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest announcements, festival goers can visit heavychicago.com.

A complete lineup can be found below: