Knocked Loose is hitting the road this fall to support their 2024 highly-acclaimed record You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To.

The 18-date trek kicks-off in New York at Buffalo Riverworks on October 5, followed by gigs at Houston’s Bayou Music Center, the Revel Entertainment Center in Albuquerque, Wheatland’s Hard Rock Live, and the Observatory Festival Grounds in Santa Ana. They’ll also appear in cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Tucson, and Grand Rapids before wrapping-up at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on November 10. The Garden will provide direct support, with DRAIN and Militarie Gun opening the show.

The newly-announced shows follow Knocked Loose’s appearances supporting Slipknot throughout August and September. They’re also slated to perform at Slipknot’s Knotfest in Des Moines in late September, as well as Pure Noise Records’ 15th anniversary show at Las Vegas’ House of Blues alongside Spanish Love Songs and See You Space Cowboy.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, the group’s third studio album, dropped this past May. Instantly, it made noise in the scene with the lead single “Blinding Faith,” as well as “Don’t Reach For Me” and “Suffocate” featuring Poppy. The record received widespread acclaim for its heavier, hard-hitting sound. It follows 2019’s A Different Shade of Blue and their 2016 debut Laugh Tracks, which garnered attention for tracks “Deadringer” and “Counting Worms.”

Knocked Loose’s North American tour dates head on sale Friday August 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Find their full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Knocked Loose Tour Dates 2024

With Slipknot

8/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

9/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

9/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

9/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

9/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

9/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Knotfest

North American Tour

10/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

10/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

10/09 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/11 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues (Pure Noise 15th Anniversary Show)

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

10/24 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

10/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds

10/27 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem