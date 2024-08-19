The pop-punk duo behind Loveless have quietly cancelled their upcoming tour following news of frontman Julian Comeau’s alleged history with domestic violence.

Loveless was slated to embark on the “I love It When It Tours” trek this fall, kicking-off on September 13 and running through October 25. However, on Wednesday, both openers Beauty School Dropout and Julia Wolf announced they were dropping-off the tour regarding “some recent information we have received.” Then, ticketholders began to receive word that their shows were cancelled — without any word from Loveless.

On Ticketmaster, most of the dates on Loveless’ tour show cancelled, and while some are still online, the websites to those venues no longer feature Loveless as an upcoming act. It is unclear if the band will still perform at Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK later this month.

While no official statement has been made from Comeau or his bandmate Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail, the latter has removed Loveless from his Instagram and X bios, and their record company, Rise Records, does not list Loveless as an artist on their website anymore. Comeau’s account on X has also been removed.

There has been no official reason for the tour cancellation, however, fans are pointing to a post that went viral on X last week. The post revealed Comeau’s previous charge of domestic battery abuse in the state of Louisiana, which was dropped down to a battery charge. He was convicted of the charge in 2018, which court records show he “intentionally use[d] force or violence upon the person of another household member [redacted] without her consent.”

According to user @dizzygloomboys on X, the victim “trusted me to share some of the details from this case” and while the victim was not comfortable coming forward with her real name, she “trusted me to share these documents and a personal statement that she has written.”

tw: domestic violence In 2018, Julian Comeau from Loveless was charged with domestic battery abuse. it was later dropped down to simple battery, which he was convicted of. I have spoken with the victim and she has trusted me to share some of the details from this case. — kendall ☾𖤓 (@dizzygloomboys) August 12, 2024

“It started with him punching a hole in our apartment wall during a broadway audition/becoming angry when he couldn’t get the takes right,” the victim alleged in the statement shared on X. “He demeaned my mental health and slapped me in a public bar where masses of people chased him out because they all saw what happened.”

The alleged victim went on to claim that Comeau “tried to throw me over our balcony” on her birthday, and the night ended with “me getting away from him in fear for my life, defending myself, and him throwing my phone over said balcony as I tried to call the police.”

“I wouldn’t be coming forward about any of this if I didn’t think he was still dangerous, but with all the recent talks and seeing how he still speaks, I know deep down this is still the same person who did a number of things,” the statement continued. “I feel awful about not coming forward sooner, but I just tried to block it out and heal and move on. I just really hope this reaches the appropriate audience.”

Read the full statement here.

Loveless’ tour was set to support Loveless II, their forthcoming sophomore album, serving as a follow-up to their 2021 debut Loveless I. Over the last few years, Loveless began to garner attention — specifically on Instagram and TikTok — following the release of their cover of Elley Duhe’s “Middle of the Night.” The track was followed by a string of successful covers, including Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and Billie Eilish’s “happier than ever,” as well as the EP End of an Era.

This is a developing story. Stay with Ticket News for updates.