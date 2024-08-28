The Norwegian black metal band Mayhem is returning to the road this fall to celebrate their 40-year anniversary.

Mayhem will cross the United States and Canada this fall, kicking-off with a gig at Olympia in Montreal on November 12. From there, they’ll appear at The Concert Hall in Toronto, Queens’ Knockdown Center, The Vic Theater in Chicago, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Denver’s Ogden Theater on November 23.

Mayhem, formed in 1984 in Langhus, are known as one of the most influential black metal bands of all time. They arrived on the scene with their debut De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, followed by 2000’s Grand Declaration of War and 2004’s Chimera.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, August 29 at 10 a.m. local time with the code CREATE, followed by a general sale Friday, August 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Mayhem’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Mayhem | 40th Anniversary Tour 2024

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

11/17 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater