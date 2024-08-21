Modest Mouse has unveiled plans for a 2024 North American tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News.

The 21-date tour is set to launch on October 28 in Honolulu at The Republik. From there, the tour is slated to hit major cities across the United States and Canada, such as Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, before wrapping up with three nights in Brooklyn, November 21 to 23, at Brooklyn Steel.

This announcement comes on the heels of the band’s recent release of a deluxe reissue of Good News for People Who Love Bad News. The reissue features eight bonus tracks.

In a recent interview, frontman Isaac Brock revealed that he has written enough material for a new album, which he intends to release by the spring of next year. This forthcoming project will be the band’s first full-length release since their 2021 album, The Golden Casket.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, August 23.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket purchasing options can be found below:

Modest Mouse Tour Dates

10/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

11/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

11/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/12 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

11/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/19 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel