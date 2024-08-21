Modest Mouse has unveiled plans for a 2024 North American tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News.
The 21-date tour is set to launch on October 28 in Honolulu at The Republik. From there, the tour is slated to hit major cities across the United States and Canada, such as Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, before wrapping up with three nights in Brooklyn, November 21 to 23, at Brooklyn Steel.
This announcement comes on the heels of the band’s recent release of a deluxe reissue of Good News for People Who Love Bad News. The reissue features eight bonus tracks.
In a recent interview, frontman Isaac Brock revealed that he has written enough material for a new album, which he intends to release by the spring of next year. This forthcoming project will be the band’s first full-length release since their 2021 album, The Golden Casket.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, August 23.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket purchasing options can be found below:
Modest Mouse Tickets
Modest Mouse tickets at MEGAseats
Modest Mouse tickets at modestmouse.com
Modest Mouse tickets at StubHub
Modest Mouse tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Modest Mouse tickets at Vivid Seats
Modest Mouse Tour Dates
10/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
11/02 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
11/03 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall
11/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
11/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound
11/11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/12 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
11/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/19 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel