Netflix Is A Joke Fest made its return to Los Angeles in 2024, seeing a significant boost in attendance compared to its 2022 debut. The festival, produced by Netflix in collaboration with Live Nation, sold over 360,000 tickets—an increase of 90,000 from the previous year.

The expanded 11-day event, held from May 2 to 12, featured 542 shows with 624 performers across 38 venues. The comedy festival offered an array of venues, ranging from intimate sets at the 170-capacity Hollywood Improv to the 17,500-capacity Hollywood Bowl. Notable acts included Nate Bargatze, Jim Gaffigan, Jerry Seinfeld, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Hart, and Matt Rife.

Among the performances was Shane Gillis, who sold out The Greek Theatre and The Forum and even joined forces with Andrew Schulz to sell out the Crypto.com Arena. The duo’s show at the arena sold 13,059 tickets and grossed $881,879, according to Pollstar Boxoffice.

Trevor Noah’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl was another highlight, drawing 15,200 attendees and grossing nearly $1.3 million. Gabriel Iglesias hosted a show at the Palladium, selling 1,641 tickets and grossing $108,973.

Matt Blake, head of Comedy Touring at CAA, noted that booking more artists earlier in the planning process was a significant factor in the festival’s success this year. Blake also commended the marketing efforts, which effectively generated interest in individual shows as well as the festival as a whole.

To create a festival atmosphere, NIAJ Fest expanded its “Outside Joke” mini-fest, which took place outside the Hollywood Palladium. This section featured musical performances, photo ops, exclusive merchandise, drag brunches, live music, podcasts, and a variety of comedic acts and special appearances.

Although Netflix and Live Nation have not confirmed when the next Netflix Is A Joke Fest will take place, both companies are eager to continue building on the success of this year’s event. President of Comedy at Live Nation, Geof Wills, told Pollstar, “We want to keep pushing the envelope and making things bigger and better.”