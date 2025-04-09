John Oliver, Seth Meyers Add New Dates to Beacon Theatre Residency

John Oliver and Seth Meyers have announced an extension of their co-headlining monthly residency in New York City, now scheduled to run through December 2025.

The newly-added performances will take place on July 27, September 21, October 26, November 23, and December 14. The extension follows their previously-announced spring appearances, which include upcoming performances on April 27 and May 18.

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND, 5 additional John Oliver & Seth Meyers shows have been added at the Beacon this Jul – Dec! Access venue presale tickets starting this Thu, Apr 10 at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Apr 11 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/0FxZQohaCb — Beacon Theatre (@BeaconTheatre) April 8, 2025

A Live Nation pre-sale (use code DANCE) for these new dates will begin on Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale will follow on Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Oliver, known for his incisive political commentary and hosting duties on “Last Week Tonight,” has collected multiple Emmy Awards for his work.

Meanwhile, Meyers, the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” is celebrated for his stand-up special successes and years at the helm of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Additionally, the comedian is getting ready for the release of his HBO comedy special, “Dad Man Walking,” set for release on October 26.

Fans can head to sethmeyers.com or iamjohnoliver.com for additional information.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

04/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

05/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

07/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre