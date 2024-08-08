WWE’s NXT is set to make its television debut on The CW Network this October, appearing in Chicago and St. Louis.

First, it’ll debut at Chicago’s Allstate Arena on Tuesday, October 1, followed by a show at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center on Tuesday, October 8. During the first event, WWE Superstar CM Punk will make an appearance, while WWE Superstar Randy Orton will appear in St. Louis.

The news follows a five-year agreement between WWE and The CW Network for NXT to make its broadcast television debut for the first time in its 13-year history. Throughout the season, NXT will air 52 weekly events.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque launched NXT in 2012. It has since aired weekly, featuring young talent. Almost 90% of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner, producing superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and Charlotte Flair.

NXT is the latest live sporting event to join The CW, following suit of ACC football and basketball, Pac-12 football, and LIV Golf.

NXT’s Chicago and St. Louis shows head on sale Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local time, while presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, August 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register here for presale tickets.

Find various ticketing options below:

NXT Tickets

NXT Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

NXT Tickets at NXT Official

NXT Tickets at StubHub

NXT Tickets at Vivid Seats

NXT Tickets at Ticket Club