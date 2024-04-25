WWE and UFC are joining forces to bring NXT Battleground to UFC Apex in Las Vegas this June.

The NXT Battleground event is slated to take place on Sunday, June 9, marking the first-ever WWE event to be hosted at the state-of-the-art, 130,000-square foot event and production facility. The venue is best-known for hosting UFC Fight Night Events, as well as Dana White’s Contender Series.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels said in a statement.

The event will release a limited amount of NXT Battleground Priority Passes via On Location — allowing fans to experience premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. Fans can place a deposit to secure access before the general public sale here.

This follows news earlier this year that the private equity firm Silver Lake inked a $13 billion deal to acquire WWE, UFC, and On Location’s global sports and entertainment owner Endeavor. TKO Group Holdings, the division that operates UFC and WWE, will consolidate its value into Endeavor, totaling an enterprise value of $25 billion.

Find tickets to this year's NXT Battleground via various ticketing options below:

