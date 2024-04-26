The world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli is celebrating 30 years in the music industry with a special celebration.

Bocelli, who first rose to fame in 1994 after winning the newcomers’ section of the 44th Sanremo Music Festival and releasing his debut album, Il Mare Calmo della Sera, is holding a series of concerts this year dubbed “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration” across three continents. While previously announced, Bocelli has now revealed the celebration will be crowned with a three-day event in his hometown of Lajatico, Italy, on July 15, 17, and 19.

The highly-awaited concert series will take place at Tuscany’s Teatro del Silenzio, an open-air amphitheatre in Lajatico and see the performances from many celebrated names accompanying Bocelli on stage, such as Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, along with the tenor’s his children Matteo and Virginia.

Classical stars like Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, Bryn Terfel, and Nadine Sierra will also join him, and more names are expected to be announced at a later date.

“As a child, I learned to dream about my future in the enchanted silence of these hills,” Bocelli shared a statement via his social media account.

“Then life made that dream happen. Today, 30 years later, I can only imagine celebrating my career and my life, its strength, and its wondrous beauty here at Teatro del Silenzio, surrounded by such wonderful artists and friends. I want to thank everyone who helped my childhood dreams come true with an unforgettable concert.”

The venue for the event, Teatro del Silenzio, has a special place in the celebrated tenor’s life. In 2006, it was built and created to host only one show a year, suiting the title meaning ‘silence’, and since then Bocelli has been serving as the place’s honorary president, and performing for a night annually in July. The theater is silent for the rest of the year.

“I was born in Lajatico, this is my home,” Bocelli said about the venue. “It feels like inviting artists and the audience for a big party at my place.”

Since 1994, the Italian tenor recorded 47 albums according to his discography that covers pop and classical songs, as well as special editions, greatest hits, operas, and a Christmas album, with selling over 75 million records worldwide.

Bocelli’s Easter Sunday performance in April 2020, titled “Music For Hope – Live From Duomo di Milano,” during the COVID-19 lockdowns in Italy stands out to be one of the most renowned performances of his, reaching around 5 million audience that tuned in for the livestream concert. In only 24 hours, over 32 million views were logged on the archived video.

Bocelli fans can now see him perform live in Europe, the U.S., or South America. He will perform in Barcelona, Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Istanbul, London, Warsaw, Budapest, and more cities from April to November, before heading to the U.S. for December shows in cities like San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Miami.

Tickets to the “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration” tour and the details regarding his schedule are available on the artist’s official website.

